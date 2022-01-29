Tom Brady avoids fine for confrontation with official

There was some other news regarding Tom Brady on Saturday that had nothing to do with the conflicting reports about his retirement plans.

Brady was not fined for his confrontation with referee Shawn Hochuli in last Sunday’s NFC Divisional loss to the Rams, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Brady was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, but that is the only discipline to come of the incident.

The NFL didn’t fine #Bucs QB Tom Brady for his run-in with referee Shawn Hochuli after a hit bloodied his lip last week. Hochuli said he flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct because he “got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language.” But no fine. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2022

Brady was upset after his lip was bloodied by the Rams’ Von Miller and no penalty was called. His protests got him flagged, though he may have set the stage for that to happen prior to the game.

One thing is for sure: Brady would have been annoyed with a fine. He already didn’t think he deserved the flag he got.

Photo: Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports