Saturday, January 29, 2022

Tom Brady avoids fine for confrontation with official

January 29, 2022
by Grey Papke

There was some other news regarding Tom Brady on Saturday that had nothing to do with the conflicting reports about his retirement plans.

Brady was not fined for his confrontation with referee Shawn Hochuli in last Sunday’s NFC Divisional loss to the Rams, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Brady was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, but that is the only discipline to come of the incident.

Brady was upset after his lip was bloodied by the Rams’ Von Miller and no penalty was called. His protests got him flagged, though he may have set the stage for that to happen prior to the game.

One thing is for sure: Brady would have been annoyed with a fine. He already didn’t think he deserved the flag he got.

