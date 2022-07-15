Tom Brady shares his most difficult challenge about parenting

Things seem to come easy for Tom Brady, but he says there is one challenge he has while raising his three children.

Brady joined Spotify’s “Drive with Jim Farley” podcast and talked about life outside of football. During the interview, he shared that the family’s wealth and lifestyle is one of the hardest parts for him about parenting.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady said of his life.

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is. … What can we do about that?’”

Brady, 44, and wife Gisele, 41, have earned a life of privilege into which their children have been born. But it’s difficult to convey to children who grow up with all those luxuries just how lucky and abnormal their lives are. It sounds like Tom and Gisele are doing their best to share those messages.

Tom and Gisele have two children together (Vivian, 9 and Benjamin, 12), while Tom has 14-year-old Jack with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

H/T Page Six