Tommy DeVito shares fitting farewell message after leaving Giants

Tommy DeVito shared a very appropriate farewell message after he was cut by his hometown team and landed with a rival.

DeVito was waived by the New York Giants on Tuesday and then claimed by the New England Patriots. There had been speculation that the New Jersey native would clear waivers and join the Giants’ practice, but the Patriots did not let that happen.

Once it became official that he has joined a new team, DeVito shared a post on Instagram expressing his love for the Giants. He posted a video of him running out of the tunnel at MetLife Stadium and doing his trademark hand gesture. DeVito also used the song “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra.

“My journey with the New York Giants was more than football — it was about family, community, and a dream come true for a Jersey kid,” DeVito wrote. “I’ll forever be grateful to the organization and fans who welcomed me with open arms. New York will always be home. Excited for this next chapter in New England!”

DeVito originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2023. He became an overnight celebrity when he got significant playing time as a rookie after injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

DeVito, who is of Italian-American heritage, quickly earned nicknames from fans like “Tommy Cutlets” and “The Passing Paisano.” DeVito’s agent Sean Stellato, who is from the Boston area, looks like a character straight out of a mob movie.

In total, DeVito started eight games across two seasons with the Giants. The team went 3-5 in those games. DeVito has completed 65.3% of his career passes for 1,358 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Drake Maye is the Patriots’ starting quarterback, but DeVito should have a chance to compete with Joshua Dobbs for the No. 2 job.