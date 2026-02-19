Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett made girlfriend Chloe Kim cry with poem

Chloe Kim poses for a photo
Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett is multitalented, and apparently quite the romantic.

Garrett is on the cover of this week’s edition of “Sports Illustrated.”

Garrett also did an interview that was captured on video and shared via YouTube. During the interview, Garrett recited a line from a poem he wrote for his girlfriend Chloe Kim. Kim could be heard saying that the poem made her cry.

“You enrapture fools to kings, and exist without a peer. Put on this Earth for many things, but our love is why you’re here,” Garrett said.

Garrett has supported Kim at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Italy. Kim has won gold medals in snowboarding for the halfpipe in the 2018 and 2022 Winter Games. She won the silver medal this year in the halfpipe while recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Kim and Garrett have been dating since last year and went public with their relationship in November. Garrett is coming off his second AP Defensive Player of the Year award. He says the next thing he wants to win is Super Bowl MVP.

H/T TMZ Sports

.

