Myles Garrett made girlfriend Chloe Kim cry with poem

Myles Garrett is multitalented, and apparently quite the romantic.

Garrett is on the cover of this week’s edition of “Sports Illustrated.”

NFL sack king Myles Garrett relied on big dreams and a little self-doubt to establish football’s new magic number https://t.co/XuWfoWfOpZ pic.twitter.com/3pzpeBqcXt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2026

Garrett also did an interview that was captured on video and shared via YouTube. During the interview, Garrett recited a line from a poem he wrote for his girlfriend Chloe Kim. Kim could be heard saying that the poem made her cry.

“You enrapture fools to kings, and exist without a peer. Put on this Earth for many things, but our love is why you’re here,” Garrett said.

Garrett has supported Kim at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Italy. Kim has won gold medals in snowboarding for the halfpipe in the 2018 and 2022 Winter Games. She won the silver medal this year in the halfpipe while recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Kim and Garrett have been dating since last year and went public with their relationship in November. Garrett is coming off his second AP Defensive Player of the Year award. He says the next thing he wants to win is Super Bowl MVP.

H/T TMZ Sports