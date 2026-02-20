Andy Reid gives hint about Travis Kelce’s status for next season

The outlook on Travis Kelce’s status for the 2026 NFL season is looking pretty good if you’re a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media on Friday and provided an update on several matters. He discussed Kelce’s status for 2026, and hinted that the veteran tight end might be returning for another season.

“As long as there’s communication, I’m good. That means people want to move forward,” Reid said. “I think that’s where Trav is. I’m not trying to put words in his mouth at all. I try to give him some space here. He’s been doing this a long time, and he can sort all that out as he goes forward. But we’re proceeding with that, and there is communication.”

HC Andy Reid says he doesn’t want to put words into Travis Kelce’s mouth… but there’s a lot of positive communication happening. Sounds to me like there’s a great chance he’ll be back for the 2026 season! pic.twitter.com/3aMMpoadUw — Lexi (@lexiosborne) February 20, 2026

All signs from Reid point to Kelce returning for another season. Kelce himself seemed to give a hint last month that suggested he would play in 2026.

Kelce, 36, is an 11-time Pro Bowl player. He had 76 catches for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. The Chiefs went 6-11 last season, so Kelce likely wouldn’t want to end his career like that. That’s the one bright spot to a bad season for Andy Reid and company. Kelce likely will be motivated to put together a better season than he had last year.