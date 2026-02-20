Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys cut player they acquired at the trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys are essentially punting on one of their significant trade deadline acquisitions.

The Cowboys released linebacker Logan Wilson on Friday, according to multiple reports. The move comes a little more than three months after the team traded a 7th-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals to land him.

The Cowboys spoke highly of Wilson when they brought him in, but he never carved out a role in the team’s defense. While he played in seven games, he tallied a modest 24 tackles and actually saw his snap count decline relative to where it had been on the Bengals.

Wilson had been a consistent starter up until this season, when the Bengals quickly phased him out. He is still just 29, but many fans correctly noted that he has now been let go by two teams who had major defensive struggles this season. That does not necessarily reflect well on what he can contribute right now.

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-9-1 season and missed the playoffs largely because of their defensive ineptitude. It should be a major priority this offseason, but Wilson will not be a part of their future.

