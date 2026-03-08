Notable update emerges on Travis Kelce’s playing future

Travis Kelce is flirting with retirement for a second consecutive offseason. Much like last offseason, however, it appears increasingly likely that he will play at least one more year.

Kelce has had conversations with multiple NFL teams leading them to believe he is “motivated” to play a 14th season, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. No final decision has been made yet, however.

Based on conversations with several teams, TE Travis Kelce appears motivated to return to play a 14th season. The Chiefs remain very much in the mix to re-sign the three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro. pic.twitter.com/ybzjPfcvYb — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 8, 2026

The door does appear to be open to Kelce playing for someone other than the Chiefs, though Kansas City remains “very much in the mix.” Other teams have at least reached out to him to gauge his interest in playing elsewhere, and it does not sound as if they have received a firm no.

Kelce was very much treated like a player bidding farewell at the end of the season. Since then, however, momentum has seemingly built toward a return. He could have a very lucrative future in the media, but that would still be available to him next year if he wants to continue playing.

Kelce, 36, saw his role reduced last season for the Chiefs, though he still found the end zone five times. His 76 catches were his lowest total since 2015, which was his third NFL season.