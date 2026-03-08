Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Notable update emerges on Travis Kelce’s playing future

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Travis Kelce in pads
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce is flirting with retirement for a second consecutive offseason. Much like last offseason, however, it appears increasingly likely that he will play at least one more year.

Kelce has had conversations with multiple NFL teams leading them to believe he is “motivated” to play a 14th season, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. No final decision has been made yet, however.

The door does appear to be open to Kelce playing for someone other than the Chiefs, though Kansas City remains “very much in the mix.” Other teams have at least reached out to him to gauge his interest in playing elsewhere, and it does not sound as if they have received a firm no.

Kelce was very much treated like a player bidding farewell at the end of the season. Since then, however, momentum has seemingly built toward a return. He could have a very lucrative future in the media, but that would still be available to him next year if he wants to continue playing.

Kelce, 36, saw his role reduced last season for the Chiefs, though he still found the end zone five times. His 76 catches were his lowest total since 2015, which was his third NFL season.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App