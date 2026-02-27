How much money Travis Kelce could make as an analyst is revealed

Travis Kelce might not have to take much of a pay cut if he decides to go from the gridiron to the studio.

The longtime Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce could be in line to make at least $15 million per year as a studio presence, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported on Friday. Marchand does also note though that Kelce would ideally like to be calling games in the booth if he does transition into television.

An 11-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time All-Pro, and a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, Kelce is not under contract for the 2026 NFL season. But he did make a total cash figure of $17.25 million last season with Kansas City.

$15 million per year for studio work is a pretty staggering figure and dwarfs what brother Jason Kelce is currently making with ESPN. Marchand reported last year that the elder Kelce is on a three-year, $24 million contract with The Worldwide Leader.

As for Travis, it sounds like he could make even more than $15 million per year if he lands his desired job in the broadcast booth. The veteran tight end would probably be well worth that figure too given his status as a household name amid his relationship with fiancée Taylor Swift.

For now, it sounds like Kelce intends to play another season in the NFL based on both what he has been saying and what Kansas City head coach Andy Reid has been saying as well. But when Kelce decides to finally hang them up, a large bag is almost guaranteed to be waiting for him from the media industry.