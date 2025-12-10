Travis Kelce goes on profane rant about his struggles

Both Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have not had the season they had hoped for, and the frustration is starting to show on Kelce’s part.

Kelce did not hold back in the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, admitting he has struggled to find answers for his worse and that it has been a “s—ty feeling” to let his team down.

“It’s a s—ty f—ing feeling, especially dropping the f—ing ball late in a game like that when we were on our last f—ing chance to make something shake,” Kelce said. “I feel like I’ve always had the answers in years past, and this year I just can’t find them.

“I keep thinking, if I show up to work, and I put in the work, and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals and what I’m being taught, and go out there and try and play my a– off for my guys next to me, it’s all going to come together like it has in years past, and this year it’s just not, man.”

Kelce has looked his age in 2025 more often than he has in past seasons. The 36-year-old had a particularly bad game Sunday against the Houston Texans, when he had just one catch for eight yards and a drop that led to a game-clinching interception for Houston. He does have 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns on the season, but he has not been the same dominant force as he was in the past.

The Chiefs sit at 6-7 and need a miracle to make the playoffs. There is no guarantee he will come back for next season, but this is surely not the way he would want to go out.