Trevor Lawrence shares advice for Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class, received some advice from former top draft pick and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2018, was one of the highest-rated high school quarterbacks in history. More than most people, he could understand what Manning is going through and all of the expectations that come with being the top player in a recruiting class.

In an interview with Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun published Tuesday, Lawrence offered some encouragement for the future Texas Longhorn about dealing with such lofty expectations.

“I’m sure he has a lot of good people in his corner that can help him, but I’d say it’s really important to learn how to manage expectations,” Lawrence said. “It’s important to block out all the noise. The only voices you should listen to are your internal expectations of yourself, your teammates, your coaches and family. You should try to block everything else out.”

There are already some very high hopes for Manning, who is expected to be the next great Manning family quarterback. But he does have the advantage of having two Hall of Famers to lean on for advice in Peyton Manning and Archie Manning, as well as a two-time Super Bowl champion uncle in Eli Manning.