Video: Cam Newton throws passes to Odell Beckham Jr. at UCLA

Cam Newton remains a free agent but is getting some work in with a top player.

Newton shared a video on Instagram Saturday that showed him training with Odell Beckham Jr. Their workout was taking place on UCLA’s campus in Los Angeles.

Newton is recovering from foot surgery and his inability to meet with teams may have contributed to him not signing to this point in free agency. There have been mixed reports about whether or not he would be open to a backup job. A recent report suggested he might wait until team activities begin before signing with a team, and that point is coming soon.

The 31-year-old was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by Carolina and spent his entire career with them until now. He’s a 3-time Pro Bowler and won NFL MVP in 2015. Beckham is also a 3-time Pro Bowler and entering his second season with the Cleveland Browns.