Video: Trayvon Mullen had scary collapse to ground after hit to head
Trayvon Mullen had a scary moment during Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Denver Broncos game.
Mullen made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Noah Fant after the Broncos tight end caught a pass down the right sideline in the first quarter. He stood up for a few seconds, and then collapsed to the ground.
Mullen exited the game after the hit and went into the medical tent for an examination. He was later able to return to the game.
The 23-year-old cornerback was a second-round pick by the Raiders last year. He entered Sunday’s game with 30 tackles in eight games.