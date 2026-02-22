Browns LB unlikely to play again due to serious injury

A player once viewed as an integral part of the Cleveland Browns’ future is said to be unlikely to ever play again.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is “doubtful at best” to play again due to a serious neck injury he suffered in 2024, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Owusu-Koramoah missed all of 2025 due to the injury, and does not appear likely to return.

Owusu-Koramoah, 26, quickly established himself as a starter after the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He emerged as a Pro Bowl selection in 2023, a season that saw him rack up 101 total tackles in 16 games. He had been rewarded with a three-year contract extension prior to the 2024 season as well.

The former Notre Dame linebacker suffered his likely career-ending injury on Oct. 27, 2024, in a violent collision with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. He had to be immobilized and placed on a back board as he was removed from the field.

The Browns may have feared things trending this way for a while, having invested a 2025 second-round pick in linebacker Carson Schwesinger. He appears to be the player the team will be building around for the foreseeable future.