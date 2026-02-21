Larry Brown Sports

Rams to propose rule change addressing controversial 2-point conversion

by
Sean McVay on the sideline
Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams still have some questions about a controversial two-point conversion that wound up looming large over their season.

The Rams are planning to propose a rule change to address the two-point conversion the Seattle Seahawks scored in their controversial Week 16 game, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The conversion involved the ball going off the helmet of the Rams’ Jared Verse, leading virtually everyone to believe the play was dead. However, the pass was deemed to be backwards, and the Seahawks scored while the Rams had given up on the play.

It is unclear exactly what the Rams plan to propose, but Jones said their goal is to “fix what went wrong in a few places.”

The play arguably wound up having a huge impact on both teams. The Seahawks rallied to win the game, setting them up to win the NFC West ahead of the Rams. That meant Seattle got to host the NFC Championship game between the two teams, which they won on the way to a Super Bowl title.

The Rams were unquestionably upset with how the referees handled the play at the time. Evidently, they want to make sure that weird confluence of events does not happen to anyone else.

