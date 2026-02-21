Rams to propose rule change addressing controversial 2-point conversion

The Los Angeles Rams still have some questions about a controversial two-point conversion that wound up looming large over their season.

The Rams are planning to propose a rule change to address the two-point conversion the Seattle Seahawks scored in their controversial Week 16 game, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The conversion involved the ball going off the helmet of the Rams’ Jared Verse, leading virtually everyone to believe the play was dead. However, the pass was deemed to be backwards, and the Seahawks scored while the Rams had given up on the play.

Sources to @NFLonCBS: The Rams are planning rules proposals that would address this successful and controversial 2-point conversion from their late-season meeting against the Seahawks. Full story here https://t.co/uThOaPc2jB https://t.co/spF44eGxN8 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 21, 2026

It is unclear exactly what the Rams plan to propose, but Jones said their goal is to “fix what went wrong in a few places.”

The play arguably wound up having a huge impact on both teams. The Seahawks rallied to win the game, setting them up to win the NFC West ahead of the Rams. That meant Seattle got to host the NFC Championship game between the two teams, which they won on the way to a Super Bowl title.

The Rams were unquestionably upset with how the referees handled the play at the time. Evidently, they want to make sure that weird confluence of events does not happen to anyone else.