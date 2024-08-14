Vikings WR carted off field with injury during training camp

The Minnesota Vikings just cannot seem to catch a break.

The same day it was announced that quarterback J.J. McCarthy would miss his entire rookie season, Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison left practice on a cart due to an injury.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported Wednesday that Addison went down after leaping for a contested ball. Addison was hobbling off with the help of some trainers.

Vikings WR Jordan Addison just went down. Leapt for a contested ball. He’s hobbling off with help of trainers. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) August 14, 2024

After practice, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared that Addison had hurt his ankle. O’Connell said he did not believe the injury was serious.

Update on Jordan Addison: Injured his ankle, unlikely to practice tomorrow but KOC doesn’t believe it to be serious “I think he’s going to be OK,” KOC said after practice — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) August 14, 2024

It’s never great to have another player injured, but at least this doesn’t sound too bad.

Addison was a first-round pick by Minnesota last year and had a standout rookie season. The 22-year-old had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Not only has Minnesota had terrible injury luck lately, but Addison was also arrested on suspicion of DUI earlier this month.