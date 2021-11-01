Von Miller traded to Rams from Broncos in blockbuster deal

The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the most feared defensive fronts in the NFL for several years now, and the unit got even scarier on Monday.

The Denver Broncos have traded Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, Miller’s agent confirmed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Rams are giving up a 2022 second-round pick and 2022 third-round pick in the deal.

Miller had a down year in 2019 before missing all of 2020 with an ankle injury he suffered before the season began. He has returned to form this season and has 4.5 sacks in seven games. He said making a key change in his life helped him get his game back to where it was a few years ago.

Miller is playing out the final year of a six-year, $114 million contract he signed with the Broncos ahead of the 2016 season. The 32-year-old was viewed as a logical trade candidate heading into Tuesday’s deadline.

With Miller playing alongside Aaron Donald, the 7-1 Rams have made arguably the best team in the NFC even better.