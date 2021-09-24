Von Miller credits key change for return to form in 2021

After a down year in 2019 and a lost season in 2020, Von Miller is looking more like himself in 2021. He thinks there’s one key thing he’s done that has helped with that.

Miller said he no longer reads articles and media expectations anymore. The Denver Broncos pass-rusher admitted he used to, and it could get him down at times, and no longer doing so has helped.

Von Miller said pre-camp he’s not tense on sack expectations, instead he’s free, at peace. And wouldn’t you know he has 3.0 sacks in 2 games: “I think there’s a connection because I don’t look at the media as much. I used to read all the articles and (1/4) #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 23, 2021

Von (2/4): “I think that kind of got me down a little bit. It got me up at times when people would say good stuff. I do everything in my power to [limit] the things that I watch. I try to watch the things that I put into my body—mentally and physically. (More) #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 23, 2021

Von (4/4): “Not being on social media and not reading articles and all doing all these things that will probably feed into the negative energy.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 23, 2021

When Miller was at his best, social media and news likely wasn’t an issue. After collecting just eight sacks in 2019, however, the criticism began to mount, and it seems to have taken a mental toll on Miller. A season-ending ankle injury cost him all of 2020, but gave him time to regroup.

There was chatter that the Broncos might be done with Miller at the end of last year. Now he has three sacks in two games, and the 32-year-old looks to be back in form.