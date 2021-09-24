 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 23, 2021

Von Miller credits key change for return to form in 2021

September 23, 2021
by Grey Papke

Von Miller

After a down year in 2019 and a lost season in 2020, Von Miller is looking more like himself in 2021. He thinks there’s one key thing he’s done that has helped with that.

Miller said he no longer reads articles and media expectations anymore. The Denver Broncos pass-rusher admitted he used to, and it could get him down at times, and no longer doing so has helped.

When Miller was at his best, social media and news likely wasn’t an issue. After collecting just eight sacks in 2019, however, the criticism began to mount, and it seems to have taken a mental toll on Miller. A season-ending ankle injury cost him all of 2020, but gave him time to regroup.

There was chatter that the Broncos might be done with Miller at the end of last year. Now he has three sacks in two games, and the 32-year-old looks to be back in form.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus