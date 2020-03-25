Vonn Bell to sign three-year deal with Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have been quite active in free agency, and they’ve added another key player on defense.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Bengals have signed former New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell to a three-year deal.

It’s another nice move for the Bengals defense. Bell has been a good run-stopping safety with the Saints, and the fact that the Bengals are giving him a three-year deal indicates that they clearly have a lot of faith in him and view him as a starter for the foreseeable future.

The Bengals have made some big acquisitions this offseason. Coupled with the likely selection of Joe Burrow as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and it’s safe to say they’ll be better next season than they were in 2019.