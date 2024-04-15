 Skip to main content
Amateur Neal Shipley draws attention during press conference over question about Tiger Woods

April 14, 2024
by Larry Brown
Neal Shipley at a press conference

Amateur golfer Neal Shipley drew attention during his press conference after his final round of the Masters on Sunday.

Shipley was the only amateur golfer to make the cut at the Masters this year. He got himself into contention with a 1-under 71 in the first round, and he finished tied for 53rd at 12 over.

Shipley, who is a graduate student at Ohio State, was paired with Tiger Woods during Sunday’s final round. A reporter claimed to have seen Woods hand Shipley a note during the 8th hole. Shipley was asked about that after his round and denied any exchange took place.

Golf Digest reporter’s Christopher Powers’ post on X about the matter brought attention to the situation.

At this point we can only take Shipley’s word for it. But the way he looked over to his left before answering the question led many to wonder whether the golfer was covering up something.

Woods made the cut at Augusta National, though he shot an 82 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday to finish 60th.

Neal ShipleyTiger Woods
