Amateur Neal Shipley draws attention during press conference over question about Tiger Woods

Amateur golfer Neal Shipley drew attention during his press conference after his final round of the Masters on Sunday.

Shipley was the only amateur golfer to make the cut at the Masters this year. He got himself into contention with a 1-under 71 in the first round, and he finished tied for 53rd at 12 over.

Shipley, who is a graduate student at Ohio State, was paired with Tiger Woods during Sunday’s final round. A reporter claimed to have seen Woods hand Shipley a note during the 8th hole. Shipley was asked about that after his round and denied any exchange took place.

Really weird sequence pic.twitter.com/SLkbAiTnAN — Matt Graeff (@mattgraeffgolf) April 14, 2024

Golf Digest reporter’s Christopher Powers’ post on X about the matter brought attention to the situation.

Very odd exchange at the end of Neal Shipley's press conference. A reporter said he saw Tiger Woods write something down and hand a note to Shipley in the 8th fairway. Shipley promptly turned to the green jacket next to him and there was dead silence. "He didn't," Shipley… pic.twitter.com/9Mot1GMdLX — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) April 14, 2024

At this point we can only take Shipley’s word for it. But the way he looked over to his left before answering the question led many to wonder whether the golfer was covering up something.

Woods made the cut at Augusta National, though he shot an 82 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday to finish 60th.