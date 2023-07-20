Video of fan hitting golf balls on beach at British Open goes viral

The 2023 Open Championship got underway on Thursday, and it was actually someone outside the confines of Royal Liverpool Golf Club who briefly stole the show.

Midway through the first round, USA/Golf Channel showed some footage of a man driving golf balls at the nearby beach. The tide had gone out, which left the guy looking like he was alone in the middle of the desert.

Golf. It gets us all. pic.twitter.com/OVGWOkpkUB — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

It looks like it would be a lot of work to retrieve those balls, but he obviously felt it was worth it for the love of the game. Either that, or those Titleists belong to the ocean now.