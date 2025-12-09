Notre Dame warns NFL teams about trying to hire Marcus Freeman

If any NFL team wants to hire Marcus Freeman away from Notre Dame, they are clearly going to have to spend big money to do it.

Freeman has been speculated to be a potential target of the New York Giants in their coaching search. However, Fighting Irish athletic director Pete Bevacqua suggested the school was ready to match any offer.

“I would never say we wouldn’t match anything when it comes to Marcus,” Bevacqua said, via John Brice of Football Scoop. “Everybody has eyes on Marcus. College has eyes on Marcus. NFL has eyes on Marcus. I bet Hollywood has eyes on Marcus, right?”

There is, presumably, a number that Notre Dame would not be comfortable with if a bidding war started over Freeman. They clearly do not intend to let anyone know what that number would be, though, as they value him highly. They are already paying him roughly $10 million annually on his current deal.

Freeman was linked to the Penn State job earlier in the offseason, but that clearly went nowhere. It is hard to imagine Freeman leaving for any other college job, but he might be tempted by an NFL one. He has received looks before, and presumably will again.

Freeman, 39, has received good reviews for his work at Notre Dame and is 43-12 since taking over the job.