Texas high school PSJA North shafted on horrendous call in playoff game

One high school in Texas was shafted by a horrendous call during their playoff game on Friday night.

PSJA North was facing Boerne Champion in the Region IV-5A DI Area Round on Friday night in Laredo, Texas. PSJA North entered the game 10-0, but they got hosed by a bad call early in the game.

Boerne Champion threw deep after a play fake in the first quarter. The pass clearly bounced off the turf for what should have been an incompletion, but the officials somehow missed it and gave Boerne credit for a 75-yard touchdown.

This is the worst missed call I have EVER seen. Happened in the Texas high school playoffs.



The team who got this free touchdown ended up winning by only three points.



The ball clearly bounces off the ground. pic.twitter.com/vlgPGrDeOp — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) November 22, 2025

So what actually happened? According to RGV Sports, the back judge said it was a catch followed by a fumble that the receiver then recovered and ran into the end zone for a touchdown.

Despite that bad call to put them behind 7-0, PSJA North came back and led 21-10 late in the third quarter, but ended up blowing things. They lost 24-21. What a tough way to go down.

“We didn’t come through in the end,” PSJA North coach Marcus Kaufmann said after the game, via RGV Sports. “We got to go back to the drawing board and get back to work for next year.”