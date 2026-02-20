Students at Wisconsin went nuts celebrating Hilary Knight’s Olympic goal

In a packed watch party at UW-Madison’s Union South, fans and students erupted in wild celebration as Badgers legend Hilary Knight scored a dramatic game-tying goal for Team USA in the women’s hockey gold-medal game against Canada at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The video captured the electric moment: With just 2:04 remaining in the third period and the U.S. trailing 1-0, Knight tipped in a shot to knot the score at 1-1, forcing overtime. The crowd—decked in red Badger gear, USA apparel, and winter attire—exploded instantly.

Here's how it looked at UW-Madison's Union South when Badgers legend Hilary Knight tied the gold-medal game with 2:04 remaining. pic.twitter.com/oLLk1JKASm — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) February 19, 2026

People leaped from their seats, arms pumping, hugging strangers, jumping up and down, and cheering at the top of their lungs. The energy was pure pandemonium, with visible excitement rippling through rows of alumni, current students, and dedicated supporters gathered around tables laden with food and drinks.

Chants and roars filled the air as the historic play unfolded on screens, reflecting Knight’s enduring connection to the university.

Knight, who starred for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2007 to 2012, led the program to NCAA titles in 2009 and 2011, set records as the school’s all-time leader in goals (143) and points (262), and earned Tournament MVP honors. Her clutch goal not only broke records—making her the U.S. women’s all-time Olympic leading goal-scorer—but sparked Team USA’s eventual 2-1 overtime victory for gold.

The scene underscored the lasting pride Wisconsin holds for its hockey icon, turning a tense Olympic moment into an unforgettable communal frenzy on campus.