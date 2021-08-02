Simone Biles to compete in balance beam final

Simone Biles has withdrawn from several events over the past week to address some mental struggles she has been having, but she is not done competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Gymnastics has announced that Biles will compete in the balance beam final on Tuesday along with Suni Lee.

Biles withdrew from the team all-around last Tuesday. She later revealed that she was “shaking” and could not focus leading up to the event. She then sat out the individual all-around and withdrew from two more events.

On Friday, Biles opened up about her “petrifying” mental block while answering questions from fans on social media. She said she is suffering from the “twisties,” which sounds a lot like a golfer having the yips.

“It’s honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind & body in sync,” Biles wrote. “Literally can not tell up from down. It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body.”

Biles also hit back at anyone who says she has quit on her team.

“For anyone saying I quit, I didn’t quit,” she wrote. “My mind & body are simply not in sync. … Physical health is mental health.”

Biles, 24, is the most decorated US gymnast by far. Her withdrawal from the individual all-around opened the door for Lee to capture her first Olympic gold medal. The 18-year-old’s father had an emotional message for Biles after the event.

All eyes will be on Biles in the balance beam final.