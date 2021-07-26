Video: Ariarne Titmus’ coach Dean Boxall had incredible celebration

If you ever play competitive sports, try to have a coach like Dean Boxall in your corner.

Ariarne Titmus won the gold medal in the women’s 400 meter freestyle swimming event on Monday in at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She narrowly beat Katie Ledecky in the race. The way she pulled ahead over the final 100 meters had her coach all fired up.

Take a look at Boxall going bananas as Titmus was racing towards gold in the event:

That was awesome. The fire, the energy, the celebration. That is what it’s all about!

Boxall had some serious Ultimate Warrior energy as he grabbed the railing:

Live look at Australian swim coach Dean Boxall pic.twitter.com/KNf1Frl88I — Michael Jett (@MichaelRyanJett) July 26, 2021

That was the best part.

Oh man, you love to see that. And in case you’re wondering why he had such a huge celebration, the win was a milestone. It was the first time Ledecky had been beaten at the Olympics in an individual event.

Here is video of the race’s finish: