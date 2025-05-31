Kylian Mbappe gets memes after old team PSG wins Champions League

Few took a bigger L with the result of Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final than Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe’s former team, won this year’s Champions League (the annual competition of the top clubs in Europe) with a dominating win over Inter Milan. PSG absolutely Hulk-smashed Inter Milan at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, winning 5-0 for the biggest margin of victory ever in a Champions League final.

The win by PSG, which was their very first Champions League win in club history, led to Mbappe getting the meme treatment. Take a look at some of the funniest posts below.

PSG as soon as Mbappe left thempic.twitter.com/wtxAvY4pxD — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 31, 2025

Mbappe watching PSG lift the UCL the year he left pic.twitter.com/LmTJWKg1Lt — Yahya (@UtdYahz) May 31, 2025

Even Bill Simmons got in on the fun at Mbappe’s expense.

Mbappe — welcome to the Ewing Theory Hall of Fame! It’s great to have you here. Drew Bledsoe and Bret Hitman Hart are gonna show you around. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 31, 2025

The talented forward Mbappe, a native of France, played at PSG from 2017-24 (including a loan spell). But he left last summer to sign with Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, presumably to have a better chance of winning major trophies (especially since Real Madrid has already won a record 15 Champions League titles).

Alas, the exact opposite effect ended up happening for Mbappe. The talented forward failed to win a trophy at Real Madrid in 2025 while PSG ultimately won the treble (league title, domestic cup, and Champions League). The coup de grace was Saturday’s Champions League victory, which PSG never won with the likes of Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. on their club … but won as soon as all three were gone.

At 26 years old, Mbappe should still have plenty of opportunities to win some major hardware with the incredibly decorated Real Madrid, especially playing alongside fellow all-world talents like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. But at least for now, this has to be Mbappe’s worst day since he lost in the final of the most recent World Cup and got trolled for it afterwards.