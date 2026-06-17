Patrick Mahomes had the greatest reaction to Lionel Messi’s hat trick in Kansas City

Game recognized game on Tuesday night with Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi.

The soccer superstar Messi worked his magic for his native Argentina in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup. To kick off Group J play against Algeria, Messi netted a hat trick in under 80 minutes to account for all of his team’s scoring and lead Argentina to a convincing 3-0 victory.

MESSI SCORES HIS FIRST CAREER FIFA WORLD CUP HAT TRICK 🇦🇷



SCENES IN KANSAS CITY pic.twitter.com/HqeRkLGRay — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2026

With the match taking place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., one of the many fans in attendance was the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Mahomes. It was a fitting opportunity for Mahomes, whose Chiefs play their home games in the very same stadium.

@Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes in the house for Argentina vs Algeria in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/MsPa5gU2JI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2026

In response to Messi’s breathtaking night, Mahomes had the greatest post to his X page. He simply posted three goat emojis (to signify Messi’s three goals as well to signify Messi being the greatest of all-time).

🐐🐐🐐 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 17, 2026

Now 38 years old, Messi already led Argentina to victory during the last World Cup in 2022 in Qatar. Now at his sixth career World Cup, Messi is back for more greatness, and his hat trick on Tuesday tied the record of retired Germany striker Miroslav Klose for the most career goals in World Cup history (16).

As for the 30-year-old Mahomes, he is currently recovering from a torn ACL but is already putting together a similar resume in his own sport as a three-time Super Bowl MVP and a two-time NFL MVP. Mahomes, who also recently set a record with his staggering new Chiefs contract, is a big-time fan of soccer too and owns minority ownership stakes in both Sporting Kansas City (an MLS team) and the Kansas City Current (an NWSL team).