USMNT dealt brutal injury blow ahead of World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in June, and the United States men’s soccer team is now dealing with a brutal injury.

On Monday, Atletico Madrid announced that Johnny Cardoso, a midfielder for the USMNT, was set to undergo right ankle surgery after suffering a “high-grade sprain with joint involvement.”

Atlético de Madrid has announced that Johnny Cardoso will undergo ankle surgery following an injury in training last week.



Wishing you all the best in your recovery, Johnny. Get back soon! 👊 https://t.co/N5jqT6zJUL pic.twitter.com/3TjIA7abSY — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) May 11, 2026

Cardoso was not expected to be a starter for the USMNT, but he was among the finalists to make the roster for the event.

Cardoso was invited to the U.S. camp in March, and head coach Mauricio Pochettino is set to announce his 26-man roster on May 26 before starting training camp on May 27.

Team USA will then have friendlies against Senegal on May 31 in Charlotte, N.C. and Germany on June 6 in Chicago, Ill.

Team USA also faces questions with midfielder Tanner Tessmann, who is dealing with an injury, so it is a tough break for the USMNT just one month before the World Cup begins.

The USMNT is set to be in Group D, and its opener will be on June 12 against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.