Christian Pulisic had ‘annoyed’ response to 1 question during his World Cup press conference

Christian Pulisic had zero patience for any boilerplate questions hurled at him on Tuesday.

The American soccer superstar made his return stateside after being named to the U.S. FIFA World Cup roster. During his first press conference since the news, Pulisic may have been a little grumpy after his 9-hour transatlantic flight from Milan to New York.

Pulisic reportedly “seemed annoyed” when asked about the “pressure” that comes with being the most recognizable name on the host country’s roster.

“I feel like I’ve been asked this question so many times,” Pulisic responded. “So I’m not going to get into it anymore. I mean, there’s pressure, it’s a World Cup.”

In his first press conference after being named to the World Cup roster, Christian Pulisic seems annoyed.



"I feel like I've been asked this question so many times, so I'm not going to get into it anymore. I mean, there's pressure, it's a World Cup."



Not a good vibe. — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) May 26, 2026

It’s hard to expect Christian to be in high spirits.

Pulisic is just days removed from the end of his hellish campaign with AC Milan this season, wherein he failed to score a single goal across 19 straight appearances. Pulisic and his teammates were booed off the field after losing their final game of the campaign, knocking them out of Champions League qualification.

AC Milan closed the season with losses in three of its last four games. American soccer fans can only hope that the stink got left behind at airport security after Pulisic arrived back home.