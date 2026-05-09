Victor Wembanyama takes a shot at Arsenal FC after Game 3 win

Even Victor Wembanyama is not a fan of Arsenal’s haramball.

Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to victory in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The seven-footer dropped a monster 39 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks as the Spurs prevailed by a final score of 115-108 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

After the contest, Wembanyama was interviewed by Amazon Prime and received a soccer-themed question from Steve Nash. The Basketball Hall of Famer Nash asked Wembanyama about the upcoming Champions League final between France’s Paris Saint-Germain and England’s Arsenal FC later this month.

“Ah, come on,” said Wembanyama. “[I have] PSG of course. At least PSG will make it somewhat fun, because I know Arsenal ain’t.”

“Who do you have in the Champions League final, PSG or Arsenal?”



Victor Wembanyama (NBA player): “Ah, come on. PSG of course. At least PSG will make it somewhat fun, because I know Arsenal ain’t!” pic.twitter.com/ed0mwEtwEz — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) May 9, 2026

PSG, the reigning European champions, are known for their very exciting, up-tempo style of play based around relentless high-pressing to try to force turnovers and transition opportunities. Meanwhile, Arsenal, who have never won a Champions League in their club’s history, play a much more boring style based around defense, physicality, and trying to score from set pieces rather than from open play.

Wembanyama, 22, is a native of France, so he probably has a bit of a bias there. He also once went viral for his picture alongside former PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.