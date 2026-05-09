Larry Brown Sports

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Victor Wembanyama takes a shot at Arsenal FC after Game 3 win

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Victor Wembanyama wearing the Spurs' "Fiesta" jersey
Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a call by an official during the second half of game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Even Victor Wembanyama is not a fan of Arsenal’s haramball.

Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to victory in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The seven-footer dropped a monster 39 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks as the Spurs prevailed by a final score of 115-108 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

After the contest, Wembanyama was interviewed by Amazon Prime and received a soccer-themed question from Steve Nash. The Basketball Hall of Famer Nash asked Wembanyama about the upcoming Champions League final between France’s Paris Saint-Germain and England’s Arsenal FC later this month.

“Ah, come on,” said Wembanyama. “[I have] PSG of course. At least PSG will make it somewhat fun, because I know Arsenal ain’t.”

PSG, the reigning European champions, are known for their very exciting, up-tempo style of play based around relentless high-pressing to try to force turnovers and transition opportunities. Meanwhile, Arsenal, who have never won a Champions League in their club’s history, play a much more boring style based around defense, physicality, and trying to score from set pieces rather than from open play.

Wembanyama, 22, is a native of France, so he probably has a bit of a bias there. He also once went viral for his picture alongside former PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

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