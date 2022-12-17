Rafael Nadal shares big news about his team

Rafael Nadal on Friday shared some big news about his team.

The Spanish tennis star said on Instagram that his longtime coach, Francis Roig, will be leaving his team. Roig will be pursuing a personal project, according to Nadal.

Roig has been working with Nadal since 2005, joining the famous Uncle Toni and later Carlos Moya and Marc Lopez on Nadal’s coaching staff.

“Francis has been an important person in my career and I am very grateful to him for all these years of work and friendship,” Nadal said in his Instagram post. “When we started working together I was a child and together with my uncle Toni, we started on the circuit. Francis is a great coach who knows tennis very well and has helped me a lot to get better and better. I only have words of gratitude and I wish him all the luck in the world in his new project!”

Nadal is the all-time leader with 22 majors. The 36-year-old is ranked No. 2 in the world.