 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 16, 2022

Rafael Nadal shares big news about his team

December 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Rafael Nadal speaks after a win

Aug 11, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Rafael Nadal from Spain during the awards ceremony during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal on Friday shared some big news about his team.

The Spanish tennis star said on Instagram that his longtime coach, Francis Roig, will be leaving his team. Roig will be pursuing a personal project, according to Nadal.

Roig has been working with Nadal since 2005, joining the famous Uncle Toni and later Carlos Moya and Marc Lopez on Nadal’s coaching staff.

“Francis has been an important person in my career and I am very grateful to him for all these years of work and friendship,” Nadal said in his Instagram post. “When we started working together I was a child and together with my uncle Toni, we started on the circuit. Francis is a great coach who knows tennis very well and has helped me a lot to get better and better. I only have words of gratitude and I wish him all the luck in the world in his new project!”

Nadal is the all-time leader with 22 majors. The 36-year-old is ranked No. 2 in the world.

Article Tags

Francis RoigRafael Nadal
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus