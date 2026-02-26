Larry Brown Sports

1 team is already linked to a potential Anthony Richardson trade

Colts QB Anthony Richardson fixing his headband
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) fixes his head band Saturday, July 29, 2023, during Colts Training Back Together Weekend at Grand Park in Westfield. Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar/ USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts are granting Anthony Richardson’s request to seek a trade, and there is already a team being linked to him.

Richardson, 23, could see plenty of suitors in what is considered a weak free agency class at the quarterback position. According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Minnesota Vikings are a team to watch out for with Richardson.

The Colts and Richardson mutually agreed to the trade request, with Daniel Jones widely expected to return to Indianapolis in 2026.

Rob Brzezinski, the Vikings’ executive vice president of football operations, said during the NFL Combine that they are “exploring all possibilities” in the QB market.

J.J. McCarthy, who was selected 10th overall in the 2024 NFl Draft, has battled injuries and inconsistent play in two seasons as the Vikings’ QB1.

Richardson, however, also has been inconsistent throughout his short NFL tenure, although a change of scenery could be beneficial for the young QB.

The Vikings did like Richardson coming into the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, so it would make sense for them to have interest in a deal for the ex-Colts starter.

Kirk Cousins has also been linked to a potential Vikings reunion, and Minnesota seems inclined to add a QB to bring some competition to the room in hopes of getting more out of McCarthy.

Perhaps Richardson is the guy for Minnesota.

