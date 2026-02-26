1 team is already linked to a potential Anthony Richardson trade

The Indianapolis Colts are granting Anthony Richardson’s request to seek a trade, and there is already a team being linked to him.

Richardson, 23, could see plenty of suitors in what is considered a weak free agency class at the quarterback position. According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Minnesota Vikings are a team to watch out for with Richardson.

One team to keep an eye on trading for Anthony Richardson: Minnesota Vikings



There is mutual interest. Combine is ideal time for these convos to happen https://t.co/R044yqrU6m — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 26, 2026

The Colts and Richardson mutually agreed to the trade request, with Daniel Jones widely expected to return to Indianapolis in 2026.

Rob Brzezinski, the Vikings’ executive vice president of football operations, said during the NFL Combine that they are “exploring all possibilities” in the QB market.

J.J. McCarthy, who was selected 10th overall in the 2024 NFl Draft, has battled injuries and inconsistent play in two seasons as the Vikings’ QB1.

Richardson, however, also has been inconsistent throughout his short NFL tenure, although a change of scenery could be beneficial for the young QB.

The Vikings did like Richardson coming into the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, so it would make sense for them to have interest in a deal for the ex-Colts starter.

The Vikings liked Anthony Richardson coming out. As a backend developmental option, he’d be a perfect project. But the Vikings are primarily targeting a QB with more experience, production, reliability and higher floor. https://t.co/UqFYbu2W4H — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) February 26, 2026

Kirk Cousins has also been linked to a potential Vikings reunion, and Minnesota seems inclined to add a QB to bring some competition to the room in hopes of getting more out of McCarthy.

Perhaps Richardson is the guy for Minnesota.