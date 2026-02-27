NFL GM has scathing take on Tyreek Hill

One anonymous NFL executive reportedly thinks 5-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill is no longer “worth the squeeze.”
The Miami Dolphins cut ties with Hill earlier this month, making him arguably the most polarizing free agent wide receiver this offseason. At least one NFL general manager isn’t interested.
“We aren’t touching him,” one anonymous GM told NFL reporter Jason La Canfora.
“No chance. We think he’s done. He isn’t a difference-maker anymore. The juice isn’t worth the squeeze. Not even as a vet-minimum guy for us.”
Hill had his 2025 season cut short after he suffered a gruesome knee injury in the Dolphins’ Week 4 contest against the New York Jets. His surgery reportedly went well, but there are obviously question marks about what Hill would look like on the field post-injury. Hill admitted after the procedure that he was considering retirement.
The 8-time Pro Bowler tallied 265 receiving yards and a touchdown in four games last season. His numbers were already on the decline from the previous year, when Hill failed to hit the 1,000-yard mark across a full season.
The 31-year-old was linked to two AFC teams following his release, one being the Kansas City Chiefs. But judging by Andy Reid’s comments about Hill last week, a reunion with Patrick Mahomes may not be as realistic as it seems.