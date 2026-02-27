NFL GM has scathing take on Tyreek Hill

One anonymous NFL executive reportedly thinks 5-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill is no longer “worth the squeeze.”

The earlier this month, making him arguably the most polarizing free agent wide receiver this offseason. At least one NFL general manager isn’t interested.

“We aren’t touching him,” one anonymous GM told NFL reporter Jason La Canfora.

“No chance. We think he’s done. He isn’t a difference-maker anymore. The juice isn’t worth the squeeze. Not even as a vet-minimum guy for us.”

Hill had his 2025 season cut short after he in the Dolphins’ Week 4 contest against the New York Jets. His surgery reportedly went well, but there are obviously question marks about what Hill would look like on the field post-injury. Hill admitted after the procedure that .

The 8-time Pro Bowler tallied 265 receiving yards and a touchdown in four games last season. His numbers were already on the decline from the previous year, when Hill failed to hit the 1,000-yard mark across a full season.

The 31-year-old was , one being the Kansas City Chiefs. But judging by , a reunion with Patrick Mahomes may not be as realistic as it seems.