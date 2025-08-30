Larry Brown Sports

Tennis fan takes hat away from little kid in all-time terrible move

A fan takes the hat from Kamil Majchrzak

One tennis fan was ripped online after pulling an all-time terrible move during an interaction involving professional player Kamil Majchrzak.

Majchrzak was signing autographs for fans at the US Open on Friday. He had signed a tennis ball for a fan, and then he took off his hat and held it out for a young boy. There was only one problem — a grown man snatched the hat before the young boy could grab it.

The video circulated widely online because people could not believe what the adult had done.

After the incident drew attention, Majchrzak posted a note on his Instagram profile asking for help in identifying the boy for whom the hat was intended. Thanks to the power of the internet, the kid was connected with Majchrzak and got to meet with him.

It looks like all worked out well in the end.

Majchrzak beat Karen Khachanov in five sets in their second-round match on Thursday and retired from his third-round match on Saturday due to an injury.

.
