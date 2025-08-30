Tennis fan takes hat away from little kid in all-time terrible move

One tennis fan was ripped online after pulling an all-time terrible move during an interaction involving professional player Kamil Majchrzak.

Majchrzak was signing autographs for fans at the US Open on Friday. He had signed a tennis ball for a fan, and then he took off his hat and held it out for a young boy. There was only one problem — a grown man snatched the hat before the young boy could grab it.

NEW: Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak is looking for a young boy who had a hat snatched from him by a grown man at the US Open.



Majchrzak was seen trying to hand the boy his hat when a grown man took it and stashed it in a bag.



"After the match, I didn't record that my cap didn't… pic.twitter.com/JE5vGxjNxg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2025

The video circulated widely online because people could not believe what the adult had done.

Wow. That is pure evil. No f's given. Cold blooded lmao. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) August 29, 2025

That man who stole the hat better give it back. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 29, 2025

Absolutely horrible!!! — kelleyb69 (@kballew) August 30, 2025

After the incident drew attention, Majchrzak posted a note on his Instagram profile asking for help in identifying the boy for whom the hat was intended. Thanks to the power of the internet, the kid was connected with Majchrzak and got to meet with him.

Kamil Majchrzak meeting the young boy who had the hat taken from him the other day at the US Open.



A happy ending… this is what it’s all about.



Protect this man at all costs. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/EAaJVltyM6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 30, 2025

It looks like all worked out well in the end.

Majchrzak beat Karen Khachanov in five sets in their second-round match on Thursday and retired from his third-round match on Saturday due to an injury.