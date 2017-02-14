Report: Celtics were unwilling to give up Terry Rozier in potential Serge Ibaka trade

Danny Ainge is apparently a big-time Terry Rozier enthusiast.

According to a report by Jared Weiss and Keith Smith of CelticsBlog Tuesday, the Celtics had discussions with the Orlando Magic about a possible Serge Ibaka trade but were unwilling to give up the second-year guard Rozier.

Ibaka will become a free agent after the season, so it’s understandable that the Celtics might not have been willing to give up anything of value for him right now. But the 22-year-old Rozier, Boston’s first-round pick in 2015, hasn’t exactly been a stud for them and is averaging just 5.6 points and 1.7 assists per game this season backing up Isaiah Thomas.

The Celtics do have a history of overvaluing their own assets, so we’ll see if passing on Ibaka, who was instead traded to one of their major Eastern competitors in the Toronto Raptors, will come back to haunt them.

