Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans clown Victor Wembanyama for crying after Spurs’ win over Clippers

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Victor Wembanyama crying after a Spurs comeback win over the Clippers

Fans could not believe Victor Wembanyama was shedding actual tears Friday after scoring a regular-season win.

The San Antonio Spurs star let his emotions take over following a come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Wemby was visibly crying tears of joy as teammates mobbed him following the Spurs’ 116-112 victory at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Wembanyama tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks in the contest.

Some fans were supportive of Wemby, believing the moment showed just how much he cared about the game. But there seemed to be more spectators who were perplexed as to why Wembanyama reacted in such a manner following a random game in March.

If Wembanyama reacts like that to a regular-season win, one can only imagine how many tissues he’d need if the Spurs win a championship in the near future. It would be in stark contrast to Nikola Jokic seemingly being more concerned about his Serbian horse races than a championship parade in Denver.

Wemby’s Spurs got buried in the second half by as many as 25 points in what looked like a rare off night for the ascending Texas squad. After trailing 75-50 early in the third quarter, Wembanyama and company went on a furious rally that saw the Spurs take the lead midway through the final period.

The Spurs also got some help from Wemby’s countryman, Nic Batum, who committed a head-scratching blunder that burned the Clippers in the final seconds.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App