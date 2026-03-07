Fans clown Victor Wembanyama for crying after Spurs’ win over Clippers

Fans could not believe Victor Wembanyama was shedding actual tears Friday after scoring a regular-season win.

The San Antonio Spurs star let his emotions take over following a come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Wemby was visibly crying tears of joy as teammates mobbed him following the Spurs’ 116-112 victory at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Crying after a reg season win?



Wemby is so good for the league man pic.twitter.com/Rd4IKKNvLD — Alex Monahan (@Amonahan) March 7, 2026

Wembanyama tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks in the contest.

Some fans were supportive of Wemby, believing the moment showed just how much he cared about the game. But there seemed to be more spectators who were perplexed as to why Wembanyama reacted in such a manner following a random game in March.

Dudes crying over a regular season game https://t.co/mrBYSN7wo3 — Bradley Mock (@bmock14) March 7, 2026

crying about beating the kobe sanders led clippers i’m sure this is the future of silver’s nba https://t.co/Sxd3l5U1u5 — christian ✨ (@StroudMerchant) March 7, 2026

I catch my favorite player crying tears of joy over beating the 30-32 Clippers im repping someone else https://t.co/EnlQ41bIpm — Fluka Magic (@FlukaMagic) March 7, 2026

Bro why are you crying over a regular season comeback?? It’s cool to care but I don’t understand crying over a regular season comeback win https://t.co/bHr4w7hXzV — Evan Branch (@turtsportsbrand) March 7, 2026

If Wembanyama reacts like that to a regular-season win, one can only imagine how many tissues he’d need if the Spurs win a championship in the near future. It would be in stark contrast to Nikola Jokic seemingly being more concerned about his Serbian horse races than a championship parade in Denver.

Wemby’s Spurs got buried in the second half by as many as 25 points in what looked like a rare off night for the ascending Texas squad. After trailing 75-50 early in the third quarter, Wembanyama and company went on a furious rally that saw the Spurs take the lead midway through the final period.

The Spurs also got some help from Wemby’s countryman, Nic Batum, who committed a head-scratching blunder that burned the Clippers in the final seconds.