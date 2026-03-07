Clippers veteran committed embarrassing blunder in final seconds vs. Spurs

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum let his team’s chances slip away in the final seconds on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Clippers had possession trailing 113-112 with 16 seconds left at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. LAC head coach Tyronn Lue had Batum, a trusted 18-year NBA veteran, serve as the inbounder for their crucial possession with the chance to upset the red-hot Spurs on line.

Batum was apparently not ready for the moment. The Frenchman inbounded to Brook Lopez, who was meant to serve as a release valve for Batum to get the ball back. But Batum was caught flat-footed, with his heels still well out of bounds when Lopez passed it back to him.

4TH QUARTER YELLIN WHY BATUM IN 😭 pic.twitter.com/VGa0VM4Wop — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) March 7, 2026

Lopez arguably also deserves some blame for throwing the ball back a split-second after receiving it. But in all fairness to him, nobody would have expected Batum to stand there like a statue after the inbound. The inbounder is often the most dangerous player during such sideline out-of-bounds plays, but Batum was only able to do damage against his own team.

Batum’s mistake, however, was far from the only reason the Clippers lost. L.A. led by as many as 25 points midway through the third quarter and squandered the sizable lead down the stretch.