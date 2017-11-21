Kevin Garnett makes surprising NBA MVP prediction

Kevin Garnett once famously declared, “Anything is possible.” Apparently that includes Milwaukee Bucks big man Thon Maker winning the MVP award.

In an interview with Jonathan Abrams of Bleacher Report that ran Monday, the retired 15-time All-Star, spoke glowingly of Maker and his potential. Keep in mind that Garnett has recently been attending Bucks practices to work with Milwaukee players.

“Thon Maker reminds me a lot of myself,” said Garnett. “He loves the game. He’s a young, exuberant athlete who has a lot of tools. He has touch, he has agility, he has really good feet. He has a really good shot from three-point all the way up to 19 to 21 feet. He has very good bones, as we say.

“Thon is going to be the MVP of the league one day,” he added. “Mark it down. He has the bones. He has the appetite to be able to chase something like that.”

Maker is still a raw 20-year-old averaging just 4.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in his second season. But as Garnett, who loves bold takes, hinted at, he has all the physical gifts to play at an elite level, so the upside is at least there.