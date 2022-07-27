Aaron Boone slights struggling Yankees

The New York Yankees have struggled over the last month despite holding onto MLB’s best record, and manager Aaron Boone seemed to issue a subtle challenge to his players based on their recent performance.

New York is 2-4 since the All-Star break and lost 6-3 to the New York Mets on Tuesday in the first of a two-game series.

Speaking to reporters prior to Wednesday’s game, Boone had a surprising comment about the state of the Yankees.

“We’re good. We know it. But obviously we’re very beatable,” Boone said. “We’ve got to do our best to be the last one standing.”

While the Yankees entered Wednesday with a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the majors, they have proven to be beatable as of late. The team has leveled off after a 56-21 start to the season.

The Bronx Bombers entered Wednesday with a 10-11 record in July and have allowed more runs (92) this month than during April, May or June. In their last 25 games, the Yankees are playing just above .500 with a 13-12 record.

If Boone’s words do not get the Yankees back on track, it may be up to GM Brian Cashman to improve the team with some big-time trades prior to the August 2 deadline.