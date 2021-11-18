Alex Rodriguez shuts down Kelly Bensimon dating rumors

There have been a few different rumors about Alex Rodriguez’s dating life since he and Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement, but the former MLB slugger has denied the latest.

Mara Siegler of Page Six was told by a source this week that Rodriguez has been trying to score a date with “Real Housewives of New York City” star Kelly Bensimon. The report claims A-Rod has asked Bensimon out multiple times and that the two “have a cute and flirty text relationship.”

A rep for Bensimon confirmed that she and Rodriguez have been chatting.

“They’ve been having a fun text relationship for the last couple of months,” the rep says. “She thinks he is charming and a gentleman.”

A-Rod, however, claims he and Bensimon have discussed nothing more than business. Bensimon is a real estate agent, and Rodriguez’s reps told E! News that she reached out with a business proposal like many others have done.

“[Kelly] reached out on a real estate opportunity and that is it,” Alex’s rep put it bluntly. “There are no flirty texts, there is nothing there. A lot of people reach out to him for business purposes. Mr. Rodriguez is laser-focused on running Arod Corp, Timberwolves and being a present father for his daughters.”

Rodriguez and Lopez split earlier this year, reportedly over the music icon’s trust issues. J-Lo has since rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck. A-Rod was said to be dating an NFL sideline reporter at one point, but apparently that fizzled out.

