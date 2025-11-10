Dodgers’ Andy Pages cost Emmanuel Clase bettors thousands of dollars

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages allegedly cost some Emmanuel Clase bettors thousands of dollars during one of his at-bats.

Clase and fellow Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz were indicted on Sunday for their roles in alleged fraud, conspiracy and bribery. They are accused of coordinating with sports bettors to rig certain pitches to help those bettors win money.

According to the federal indictment, the Guardians were playing the Dodgers on May 28 this year. Clase had allegedly coordinated via text message with one sports bettor that he would throw a ball in a certain circumstance during the game. Clase came on to close out a 7-4 lead for the Guardians in the top of the 9th inning. His first pitch was supposed to be an intentional ball, but Pages swung at the pitch.

I’m crying son Andy Pages costed Emmanuel Clase 100 thousand dollars https://t.co/gTED3qpsOK pic.twitter.com/tpZrY9KELq — 🌊 (@MIKEYSAINRISTIL) November 9, 2025

According to the indictment, the sports bettor sent Clase a text message of a .gif with a man hanging himself using toilet paper. Clase responded to the text message after the game with a .gif of a sad puppy dog face, according to the indictment.

The two bettors placed wagers totaling $4,000 that a pitch thrown by Clase that game would be a ball or hit by pitch. Pages spoiled it by swinging at what was supposed to be an intentional ball.

From 2023-2025, bettors earned around $400,000 wagering on pitches thrown by Clase. Clase received bribes or kickbacks in return, according to the indictment. Ortiz joined the scheme in 2025. Both players could end up receiving lifetime suspensions from MLB, not to mention prison sentences.

Some of the video evidence against Clase seems overwhelming.