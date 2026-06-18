Baseball manager had an all-time crashout after his ejection

An independent professional baseball club manager had a major crashout during a game on Tuesday, and it was all caught on video.

James Frisbie, who is in his first season back as manager of the Lincoln Saltdogs, completely lost it while arguing a call during a game against the visiting Winnipeg Goldeyes at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Neb.

Frisbie left the dugout to confront an umpire and contest a call at first base, where a Saltdogs player was ruled out. After some words with the umpire, he was ejected from the game, but his histrionics did not end there.

He tossed his helmet to the ground hard with both hands and continued to shout at the umpire before charging at a second umpire.

Frisbie viciously kicked the ground multiple times. His eruption reached its peak when he pulled out the first base and threw it away. Just when it looked like he had calmed down as he walked to the dugout, Frisbie turned around and unloaded again on the umpires.

Here is the video showing Frisbie’s eye-popping outburst.

Lincoln Saltdogs manager James Frisbie tossed first base after getting ejected in one of the best manager freakouts you've probably seen in a while. pic.twitter.com/vgLQd9lawp — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 18, 2026

The good news for Frisbie is that his explosion seemed to have given his team a shot in the arm, as the Saltdogs came away with a 7–5 victory.

Frisbie returned to manage the Saltdogs after leaving the club in 2021 to join the Detroit Tigers . After two seasons with the Tigers, he spent three seasons with the Washington Nationals .