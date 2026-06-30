Raptors’ trade offer for Kawhi Leonard has been revealed

The LA Clippers apparently have an enticing offer on the table for Kawhi Leonard .

The Toronto Raptors are willing to offer forward Brandon Ingram , guard Gradey Dick , and a future first-round draft pick in exchange for the Clippers star Leonard, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reported Monday. Azarly does add though that the Clippers have rebuffed offers for Leonard up to this point and that they are seeking Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles in any potential deal with Toronto.

The Raptors, Leonard’s former team whom he led to an NBA championship in 2019 as the Finals MVP, have been linked to him in trade rumors for the last several days running. The expectation is that Leonard would be willing to sign an extension with Toronto, and an update from earlier in the week suggested that the Raptors were having real conversations with the Clippers about a trade.

As for the pieces that Toronto is putting on the table, Ingram (28) is coming off a 2026 All-Star season in which he averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Dick (22) was much worse on the year, averaging just 6.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. But Dick did post 14.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 2024-25 and still carries plenty of bounceback potential.

Combined with a future first-round draft pick, that seems to be pretty solid value for Leonard, who just turned 35 years old and has a very extensive history of injuries that can crop back up at any time. But Leonard did average a career-high 27.9 points per game last season over 72 total appearances, so it makes sense that the Clippers would also be pushing for Murray-Boyles, a high-upside two-way player who only recently turned 21 years old.

Leonard, who is entering the final year of his contract at $50.3 million, could still end up signing an extension with the Clippers this offseason or he could end up being traded to a completely different team (such as this interesting new suitor). But when it comes to both assets and history, the Raptors appear to be the Leonard trade destination that makes the most sense at this point.