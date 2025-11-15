Bryce Harper has a mustache and looks totally different

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper left fans stunned with a dramatic offseason transformation, debuting a thick, bushy mustache in a now-deleted TikTok video shared during a recent workout session.

The clip, captured in a gym setting, shows the 33-year-old first baseman sporting a clean-shaven face paired with the facial hair, dressed in a casual Fear of God hoodie and athletic wear. Harper’s caption humorously noted, “I thought I’d be lying on my workout today,” alongside a playful query about “what the elderly do.”

Oh my god Bryce Harper posted a tiktok and this is what he looks like pic.twitter.com/nWmPPn0Slc — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) November 14, 2025

The post quickly went viral after being spotlighted on X, amassing over 26,000 views in hours.

Social media erupted with trolling reactions, blending shock and humor. One user quipped, “He looks like he chain smoked a pack of cigarettes outside a bowling alley,” while another likened him to a “discount Aaron Rodgers” or an “80’s porn star.”

Understandably, there were also comparisons to Frank Gallagher from Shameless and Ron Woodroof, the gaunt protagonist of Dallas Buyers Club.

Harper’s bold pivot underscores his unapologetic style, a hallmark since his 2012 MLB debut. As the Phillies gear up for 2026, this mustache serves as a lighthearted reminder: Even MVPs evolve.

Now Harper just needs to keep it and find a walk-up song to tie everything together.