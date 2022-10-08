Cardinals fans leave Game 1 early amid 9th-inning meltdown

St. Louis Cardinals fans are often dubbed “the best fans in baseball.” They didn’t come close to living up to that billing during Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead into the 9th inning and were two outs away from victory. But then reliever Ryan Helsley fell apart, and his replacement Andre Pallante did even worse.

After being quiet for the first 25 outs, the Phillies piled on 6 runs to go up 6-2.

As the score was 5-2 and the Phillies were threatening, ABC showed Cardinals fans heading for the exits at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals fans leaving early. pic.twitter.com/eZNnqQiADg — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) October 7, 2022

That’s an embarrasing display of faith from Cardinals fans. They should be sticking around to do their part in trying to pump up their players.

The Cardinals showed some fight in the bottom of the 9th and scored a run. But Yadier Molina struck out to end the game with two runners on and his team down 6-3.

Cardinals fans received some deserved criticism after that display.