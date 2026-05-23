Cardinals player has dream MLB debut after 11 years in the minors

A St. Louis Cardinals outfielder had a storybook moment on Saturday after making his Major League debut following 11 years in the minors.

Outfielder Bryan Torres was finally promoted to MLB for the first time on Friday, having initially entered professional baseball in 2015. The 28-year-old got a look after bouncing around the game for 11 years, including a few stops in independent leagues.

On Saturday, he finally got the chance to play for the Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Oh. He reached base three times and capped off the afternoon with a home run, and he could not hide his smile as he rounded the bases.

Bryan Torres homers in his Major League debut! pic.twitter.com/TsfP3Mj4YI — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2026

Torres is not even a power hitter, and only has 15 home runs during his entire minor league career. He had two at Triple-A Memphis this season before he was called up.

It is not common for a player to finally break through to the MLB level after that long in the minors. Most players retire from baseball and find a different career before they can even spend that much time toiling away at the sport.

The Cardinals have been one of baseball’s big surprises this season, entering play Saturday at 28-21. A career minor leaguer emerging to put together a game like that in his debut pretty much fits with how things are going for them this year.