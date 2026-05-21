Wild Giannis Antetokounmpo rumor emerges from Chad Johnson

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be in plenty of rumors the entire summer until something happens.

Whether or not the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo remains to be seen, but the Miami Heat have consistently been linked as a prime landing spot for the 10-time NBA All-Star.

Chad Johnson, the former NFL star wide receiver, is a Miami native, and he just dropped a massive rumor regarding Antetokounmpo and the Heat links.

“As I’ve told y’all, I think during the season, early in the season, that Giannis was already searching for a house down here in Miami,” Johnson said. “I just didn’t want to mess up the conversation. So he will be down here in Miami.”

Miami native Chad Johnson says his sources have told him Giannis Antetokounmpo is already looking for houses down in Miami:



(Via @NightcapShow_ / @ochocinco) 💀 pic.twitter.com/JNLRncmb5u — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) May 21, 2026

Johnson said they are “house shopping” in Miami, fueling even more speculation that the Heat could make a serious run at Antetokounmpo.

To add even more fuel to the fire, writer Gery Woelfel said the Heat are preparing a package for Antetokounmpo that would send Tyler Herro , Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and draft picks to the Bucks in a trade.

The Heat are the odds-on favorite to land Antetokounmpo in a trade.

Here is the package some NBA officials told me the Heat is offering the Bucks and my personal opinions on each the individuals involved:

* Tyler Herro — Potent scorer, fringe All-Star. But injury prone: Missed 49… — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) May 21, 2026

Whether or not either report has any validity remains to be seen, but this certainly isn’t the first time Antetokounmpo and the Heat have been mentioned in the same breath.

As it stands, the Bucks figure to decide on Antetokounmpo’s future before the NBA Draft begins, so the clock seems to be ticking.