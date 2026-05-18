Canadiens fan goes viral for a bold act with security standing beside her

The Buffalo Sabres came to the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, on Saturday with no fear, but one Habs fan seemed even more daring.

A video of a female Canadiens supporter wearing a Montreal jersey went viral on Sunday, showing her inhaling vapor during the second period while watching the game from behind the Sabres bench. A member of the arena’s security personnel was just a few feet away from her, but she did not seem to mind at all. You can watch the video here.

The fan probably just wanted to ease some of the stress from watching the Canadiens struggle against Buffalo. Montreal scored three of the first four goals of the contest, but by the time the broadcast captured the woman vaping in the stands, the Canadiens were already behind by a couple of goals. When it was all said and done on the ice, Buffalo topped the home team 8-3 to force a Game 7.

That woman and every Canadiens fan are on pins and needles, as Montreal blew a chance to close out the Sabres series at home. Now, Montreal has to avoid a complete collapse after being up 2–1 and 3–2 in the series, with Game 7 set to be played Monday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.