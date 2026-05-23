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Cause of death revealed for Kyle Busch

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Kyle Busch looks out
Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during driver introductions before the start of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch’s cause of death has been revealed in a statement from his family.

In the statement released Saturday, Busch’s family announced that the NASCAR driver died after “severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications.” The statement asked for continued privacy for the family.

Sepsis is described by the Centers for Disease Control as the body’s extreme response to an infection. The infection triggers a chain reaction throughout the body.

Busch had complained of an illness and a persistent cough at his final race at Watkins Glen last Sunday. Audio of a 911 call later revealed that Busch was coughing up blood and suffering from shortness of breath before being hospitalized on Wednesday, one day before his death.

The 41-year-old had been testing out a Chevrolet simulator on Wednesday in Concord, N.C. when he became unresponsive. He died the next day, prompting an outpouring of tributes across the racing world.

Busch had two NASCAR Cup Series championships and a total of 234 victories across the three divisions, which is a record.

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