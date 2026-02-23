Cubs sign 179-home run outfielder

The Chicago Cubs are taking a chance on veteran outfielder Michael Conforto.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network broke the news of Conforto’s next chapter in his career in the big leagues on Monday.

This move hardly moves the needle for the Cubs, and Conforto is not going to cover the void left by Kyle Tucker, who decided to take his talents to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But this is still an intriguing step taken by Chicago, which will look to help him rebound from an ugly campaign with the Dodgers in 2025.

Last season, Conforto hit just .199/.305/.333 and posted a career-worst 79 OPS+ through 138 games and 486 plate appearances. He hit 12 home runs, but only had a 2.5% home run rate. If anything, he recorded a .247 BABIP, which gives some hope that things can still get better for him.

A former All-Star during his time with the New York Mets, Conforto played 132 games as a left fielder in 2025. But he’s unlikely to occupy that spot as a regular starter with Chicago, which is set with Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong in the outfield

So far in his career in the big leagues, Conforto, who will turn 33 on March 1, is hitting .245 with 179 home runs across 1,150 games and 4,424 plate appearances.